Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Rulings Show Justices 'Live and Breathe the Constitution'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Saturday that the recent decisions by the Supreme Court, whether you agree with them or not, show that the justices "live and breathe the Constitution."

"The court has to do what the court has to do with the judicial branch. It does what's right. This is a good court," Van Drew said during "Saturday Agenda." "[The justices] really, literally, live and breathe by the Constitution. The problem is our executive branch and our legislative branch are completely failing and destroying our country."

Van Drew said that while he disagrees with the court's decision to end the "remain in Mexico" policy enacted by former President Donald Trump to stem the tide of illegal immigration across the southern border, he understands the high court's legal reasoning and blames President Joe Biden for the enhanced crisis at the border ending the policy will create.

"While the court may be correct constitutionally, the problem is under this particular president," he said. "We have a real issue now because we're going to have millions more crossing the border."

Van Drew said that lifting the Trump-era policy that made illegal migrants stay in Mexico until their case was heard in the United States will now create a wave of more illegal migrants coming across the border and staying in the country, straining resources.

"It was the only vehicle, it was the only way that we could try to control the constant pouring in of illegal folks. And let's understand what they bring with them," he said. "They bring, in some cases, diseases. Some of them are obviously on the terrorism list that we know of — a certain number of them, more than 50 at this point."

In addition to the risks, Van Drew said the influx also ends up costing the taxpayers for a variety of services given to them by the Biden administration.

"We are spending our American tax dollars on legal aid for them, on transportation for them, on literally domicile homes for them, places for them to live," he said. "No country in its right mind does this, and it's really going to hurt the country."

On the court rulings to restrict the regulations the Environmental Protection Agency could impose on companies and overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, sending the abortion issue back to the states to decide, Van Drew said, in both instances, the states should make the decisions.

"It should go back to the states, and we should have individual legislators and people, just people, making these decisions," he said about the EPA ruling. "These bureaucracies were making decisions. That did not represent the legislative intent of the law that they say they were basing them on."

Regarding the abortion ruling, he said that his state will likely become a "sanctuary" for abortions under Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, but that is not a good thing.

"Spiritually, it's not good for us, and this is what I say about the ruling and about abortion in general. We should think about this spiritually; it certainly is difficult on us," he said. "Follow the science. You know what we know now? If you look at the three-dimensional imagery that we get and that we look at, we can see these aren't just amorphous blobs of in human tissue, that these are little children. They have toes and fingers and eyes and mouths. And that many of them, when they're born prematurely, still lived. So we know that there's much more there, and we know that this is a very serious issue for people, and it's a very sad issue."

