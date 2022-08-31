Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Washington 'Afraid' of Trump

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents is a sign that Washington, D.C. is "afraid" of him.

In an interview with "National Report" on Wednesday, Van Drew was asked about the recently released images showing classified documents being stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and said that "it doesn't justify" the raid. "We really don't know what they're about and if they really wanted us to see something, then they wouldn't have redacted everything."

He went on to say that this "reminds me of Russian collusion a little bit, you know, that was the big story they were pushing before an election and we know what it did, and we know how it hurts. And now we know we have the midterm elections, and again they're doing the same thing."

Van Drew added: "I'm not saying all the FBI agents and all the people that are in district offices, these are a lot of fine and good people, but the people at the top are not what they should be."

He continued: "Washington, D.C. is like an old, rotten egg. Donald Trump cracked it open, released all the sulfuric gas and allowed us to see and smell everything that's going on in Washington, and it's bad and it's not good, and it's wrong. And so much of it is fictional.

"We don't really care about the real big bad things. We're just trying to go after one man and they have an obsession with him because they were afraid of him."