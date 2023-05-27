Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: I'm 'Absolutely' for Trump

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that he is "absolutely" for former President Donald Trump when asked whom he would support to be the 2024 Republican nominee, following recent announcements of White House bids by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Van Drew told host Kilmeny Duchardt that both DeSantis and Scott are "great guys — like them both," but he is "absolutely" for "President Trump."

"He is the one that opened this all up — that foul stench that comes from the swamp," Van Drew said. "He was the one that showed us where it emanated from: what was happening in the FBI, the CIA, the Department of Justice, the IRS.

"He's the guy that took the hits ... I'm for Donald Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!