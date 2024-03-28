×
Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Response to Baltimore Bridge Collapse Laudable

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 04:34 PM EDT

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., commended the swift response of the Atlantic City Coast Guard and other first responders to the Tuesday bridge collapse in Baltimore Harbor.

"There is a time consideration here. We should move as quickly but also thoroughly and efficiently as possible," Van Drew said on Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Thursday. "We're going to be changing from a recovery position to one of a salvage position. We also want to open up the Baltimore Harbor as quickly as we can."

Van Drew, a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, emphasized the significance of Baltimore Harbor in the nation's transportation network.

"Let's understand something. This is in the top 10 in the country," he said. "Heavy machinery comes through here. Automobiles, coal, and a lot of important products that we either ship or ship out or come into the United States."

Van Drew also highlighted broader economic concerns from the tragedy.

"Here is where bad policy hurt you, by the way," he said. "This is a terrible tragedy, but you know, what is also a tragedy is the inflation that's taking place in this country and the high-interest rates, so companies cannot hold as many goods and products as they normally would.

"Their inventories are continually lower, which creates supply chain problems. Well, now we're going to have pretty instantaneously some supply chain problems because of what's happening" in Baltimore.

Van Drew expressed gratitude for the ongoing rescue efforts.

"Now, the real thing here is for those who still haven't been recovered," he said. "I want to thank the Coast Guard and all the first responders for the work that they've done."

He praised the dedication of the men and women in service, including those from his district in Atlantic City.

"I am so proud that folks from my district in Atlantic City, also where they're doing their job," he said. "This is what the men and women in service do, regardless of whether they take a chance in their own lives. They're willing to do that to help others who want to find these four others so that there can finally be peace and closure in their homes as well."

The collapse occurred early Tuesday, prompting a massive response from emergency crews. Efforts are ongoing to recover individuals who remain missing, with a focus on restoring normalcy to Baltimore Harbor's vital shipping operations.

