Van Drew to Newsmax: WH 'Purposefully' Behind Border Crisis

The immigration crisis is just another way the Biden administration is hurting the American public, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Sunday.

"This is purposefully done by this administration," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I don't know why they want to put this pain on America. I believe it's because they want to change the fabric and the culture and life in America, but it's just another way they're hurting this great country."

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are coming up with legislation dealing with immigration, including restoring the Trump-era "Stay in Mexico" policy, as well as policies that make sure illegal immigrants are immediately extradited and a push to finishing and building the border wall, said Van Drew.

The congressman also discussed President Joe Biden's appointment of Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to head up the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz.

Owens, who has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently headed the Del Rio division in Texas.

"We've got to be fair to him and all the Border Patrol agents," said Van Drew. "They're not allowed to do their jobs. It's catch and release. They're not allowed to make sure that these people are sent back to where they come from. They are not allowed to make sure that we have real policies that actually worked, or that we really do asylum the way it was meant to be done."

Under Biden's asylum policies, Van Drew said, anybody who is "not comfortable where they live or aren't making enough money in their own country or for whatever reason can come and ask for asylum in the United States. That's never what it was meant for."

But Biden "doesn't want to deal with it, and all that is fixable," said Van Drew. "We certainly know that there are people getting across the border that are on the terror watchlist. A lot of them are ruining our country, [and] are hurting our people…it makes me angry. I'm sorry. I'm tired of it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!