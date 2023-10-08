Van Drew to Newsmax: Blame War on Biden Weakness, $6B Deal

The attacks on Israel link to the weakness being shown by the Biden administration, along with the $6 billion hostage deal President Joe Biden made with Iran in recent months, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Sunday.

"These arms, these bombs came from Iran," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," adding that when the deal was made to give Iran billions of dollars, "what did we think was going to happen?"

"These people only understand strength, and unfortunately we're not showing any strength," he added.

The United States must stand with Israel, as it is now in a "horrific, horrific" war, but also needs to worry about the southern border, Van Drew continued.

"We are letting people in by the millions," he said. "We don't know who they all are. We have almost 20,000 Chinese nationals, and we don't even know why they're coming over … that shows our weakness as well. And we know for a fact that people who are on the terror watchlist are getting through. We've already gotten about 150 of them, but we know there's a lot more."

Van Drew added that he is "tired of a weak president" and the "weak secretary of state."

"It is time for this country to stand up and be the nation that we are, and you know what? We'll have more peace, not less. We will be stronger, not less," he said.

The United States will continue to stand with Israel, which is a "strong nation and they're focused and they have a great leader, [Benjamin] Netanyahu," said Van Drew. "They will react in the appropriate way with this."

Israel, he added, is the "civilizing force in the Middle East. They are what separates civilization from complete disharmony."

Biden spoke out in support of Israel Saturday, but Van Drew said the president has been "mum for so long," including meeting with Netanyahu in New York City rather than in the White House.

"I don't know how else to express it, but I'm just sick and tired of it," he said. "The weaker that you are, the more vulnerable you become, and the more of a chance there is to become involved in foreign entanglements."

It's "easy," Van Drew added, for Biden to say a "few words," but now there is a "real situation" in Israel "and if we're not careful, we're going to have one in the United States of America."

The congressman also discussed the upcoming race for House speaker and said that while he believes Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., to be a good man, he thinks Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the man for the job.

"Whoever is chosen, at the end of the day this caucus must stick together," said Van Drew. "At this point in history, the Republican Party may not be perfect, but it is a last hope for the future of the republic. This is a very, very important time."

