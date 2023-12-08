Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Careful' Process Underway on Biden

House Republicans are going through a "very methodical, careful process" in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Friday.

"We want to cross every T and dot every I," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline." "We want to do this the right way. We're not going to do what they did to President Donald Trump, just throw it against the wall and see if anything can stick. We're going through a very methodical, careful process."

The House Rules Committee will meet this coming Tuesday to move toward an official floor vote on an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and will be marking up an impeachment inquiry resolution that is expected to come to a vote.

Van Drew said the vote will likely be on Wednesday or Thursday, and noted that as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he is "intimately involved" with the evidence against President Biden and his family.

"Let's be clear: Joe Biden was the merchandise," said Van Drew. "Very often Hunter Biden was the salesman and we're going to lay it all out for people. If there is an impeachment, which I believe there should be, it's going to all go through our Judiciary Committee."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been revealing that banks have reported suspicious activity related to Biden's business dealings, and "people understand that something is wrong," said Van Drew.

"Do you have shell bank accounts?" he said. "Do you have shell corporations … all of the money, they received [after] going after the prosecutor in Ukraine when he was investigating the Burisma board that Hunter was on. He shouldn't have been on it because he knows nothing about energy. There are real problems there."

