Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden's Gun Control Law Plea 'Fake'

President Joe Biden's address to the nation this week where he called on Congress to pass a wide slate of gun control laws was "fake ... phony, and it was political," because he did not address many of the real issues facing the nation, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Over the Memorial Day weekend, there were 150 murders around the country in big cities, and we don't talk about that, because it's the Democrat laws that let people in and out of jail like it's a turnstile," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "Let's get law and order back in place. Let's get a real bail system that works."

In addition, there is a mental health issue in the United States and that must be discussed, said the congressman.

"We have to start prioritizing it and incentivizing care for mental health issues and that would help a great deal," he added.

Van Drew also pointed out that the nation needs safer schools, and that he has a plan that would require schools to have only one way to enter the building, and that a trained resource officer, such as a police officer or a veteran would be there to make sure the children inside are safe.

"You'd have to be buzzed in, and they would have a chance to make sure that you are the right person to be there and that they're you're not carrying anything," Van Drew said.

Meanwhile, the call to take assault-style guns away just means potential shooters would find another way to make their attack happen.

"[They're] going to use going to use hunting rifles, and people have done mass murders with machetes or even with vehicles," said Van Drew. "The bottom line is the Democratic party, step by step truly wants to take our guns away

The congressman also called the push to ban assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines a "non-starter because it's not going to work."

"It's illegal to kill people, [but] criminals know that they don't care," said Van Drew. "They are able to alter a regular magazine to make it a high-capacity magazine. They can use a hunting rifle, which can be devastating when it hits somebody. Hollow-point bullets are out there, and they could utilize that."

