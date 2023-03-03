Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Dems' Crime Bill Would Have Been 'Awful' for D.C.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., says he has essentially heard it all from Democrats over the years, since that was his political affiliation for roughly a quarter century before he crossed over to the Republicans' side in 2019 in support of then-President Donald Trump.

But even Van Drew was taken aback by the Democrats' harsh words for the White House this week, after President Joe Biden pledged to sign a Republican-led resolution to nix a Washington, D.C., crime bill.

Van Drew also didn't like the contents of the original legislation.

"I've seen a lot bad stuff. But, boy, this is really up there at the top level. This is unbelievable," Van Drew told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Biden has chosen to block a major revision of criminal sentencing laws in Washington.

The commander in chief would also be exercising the executive branch's right to review legislation passed by the Council of the District of Columbia before it can become law, while retaining some authority over the its budget, since the nation's capital has no voting representation in Congress.

"The original bill ... that was done by that council was awful," said Van Drew. "The last thing we need in D.C. is putting more criminals out in the streets. It's lowering penalties [for criminals]. It's allowing more crime to happen."

A Washington resident for the majority of a calendar year, Van Drew believes that Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the federal government should do everything they can to curb crime in the nation's capital.

"We should have more law and order" in the metro area, "and we should have more control of what's going on. It's terrible, and it's amazing," said Van Drew.

"But what really gets to me ... are those in Congress who would have voted differently, based purely on power — not choosing what's right, not trying to make D.C. safer, or making the country any safer; just pure, raw, terrible politics," he continued.

Preventing left-leaning organizations from boosting crime in Washington should be a commonsense move, Van Drew said.

"Everybody agrees. Every responsible person of every race, color, or creed ... they all want safety. They want their children to be safe. They want to be able to walk the streets" at night, said Van Drew.

The New Jersey Republican added: "This is something that's just so far off base, so destructive. I don't even know if you'd call it 'woke.' It's stupid and it's hurtful ... I've never seen anything like it."

