Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Field Hearing Calls on Bragg 'Victims'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., hailed a GOP-led House Judiciary Committee "field hearing" in New York City that will call on "victims" of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecutorial decisions.

Appearing Monday on Newsmax's "National Report," Drew vowed "to tell it how it is."

"I know our chairman [Ohio GOP Rep.] Jim Jordan as well as the rest of the committee, and we're going to ask the tough questions," Van Drew said. "Not tough questions to hurt these people. Understand these are people that have gone through hell, because either family members or others that they were close to have lost their lives or have been badly hurt and beaten, because this is a bad district attorney and bad special assistant."

According to Van Drew, Mark Pomerantz, former special assistant district attorney in Manhattan, who previously led a probe of former President Donald Trump, will be among those coming before the committee.

"I think he's nuts," Van Drew said. "He said he would have paid to actually be … with …the prosecutors that are going after Trump. This is a personal and political vendetta and issue. … The more that it becomes clear that it is — and it's becoming clear fast — the stronger and the better [Trump is] going to do."

Van Drew added that the hearing will also call "the people that this prosecutor and special assistant have made sure get right back out on the street — and that's what's making New York so dangerous. He doesn't do his job."

Van Drew said it's not been decided if Bragg will come before committee.

"I'd love to have him there because … truthfully I'd like to pound the daylights out of them with questions because there's just no real good answers to this except they're being political, and they're hurting New York City and they're hurting the United States of America by what they're doing. This is nuts," Van Drew said.

Van Drew said voters of both political parties are "infuriated" by Bragg's felony charges against Trump.

"It truly is upsetting to see our courts used in a totally inappropriate way," Van Drew said. "You've got a municipal prosecutor and a special assistant prosecutor going after the president of the United States. Unprecedented.

"And if you ever wanted to prove the thing that Donald Trump said — that Russiagate wasn't real … that all of these cases and all these investigations, including impeachment No. 1, impeachment No. 2, the phone call to Ukraine — all nothing.

"I think the American people are in many ways really starting to get it ... think something's wrong [with] all of it."