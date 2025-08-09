Texas Reps. to Newsmax: Dems Are Delaying the Inevitable

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton continued his actions against those Texas House Democrats who have fled the state by filing a lawsuit Friday to vacate the seats of 13 lawmakers. In an effort to prevent the Republican-led Texas state legislature from redrawing congressional maps, more than 50 Democrat representatives left the state Monday to prevent an official vote from taking place. Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach told Newsmax on Saturday that any political stunts of the Democrats are "just delaying the inevitable."

"There are there are nearly 20 priorities that the people of Texas are expecting and waiting and deserving for us to deliver on their behalf. And the longer the Democrats stay away and continue to hide out in California and New York and Illinois, they're just delaying the inevitable. So I encourage them if they're watching, which I'd be surprised if they are — But if they are, I'd encourage them to come back to work sooner than later," Leach said during an appearance on "The Count."

Fellow GOP Rep. Hillary Hickland joined the conversation and said the words of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, calling President Donald Trump "Hitler" is just another example of the extreme rhetoric on the left. "It's extreme. I think that is a really good example of the extremism that we're seeing on the left. And people will act on that. So it's serious words matter. We are within our legal means of everything that we're doing right now in the state," she added.

