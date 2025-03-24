La. Gov. to Newsmax: Hyundai US Steel Mill Result of Trump's 'Genius' Tariffs Plan

Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry lauded President Donald Trump's idea for reciprocal tariffs as "genius" Monday on Newsmax, saying more manufacturing will be returning to the U.S., including his state.

Landry joined Trump at the White House earlier in the day for an announcement that South Korean automaker Hyundai will be investing $20 billion in the U.S., including $5.8 billion for a new steel plant in Louisiana that is expected to create nearly 1,500 jobs. It is the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar investments multinational companies have pledged since Trump began his second term.

"For decades now, Americans have heard and been sold a bad bill of goods about free trade when we were giving everything for free and it was costing us," Landry told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And so, now what the president has done is actually leveled the playing field. His reciprocal tariffs are actually genius. And what we're seeing is investment coming back into this country.

"Look, this was an unbelievable announcement [regarding Hyundai] where a lot of people worked really hard. And with the president's leadership, Louisiana and American workers are winning."

The White House reportedly is narrowing its approach to tariffs, set to begin April 2, likely omitting some industry-specific penalties while applying reciprocal levies on a targeted set of nations that account for the abundance of foreign trade with the U.S. As of now, those sector-specific tariffs are not likely to be announced on April 2, although the administration still is planning to unveil the reciprocal tariffs that day.

Hyundai's steel factory reportedly will be located in Donaldsonville, about 65 miles west of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, and is expected to manufacture metal components for the company's vehicle plants in Alabama and Georgia. Construction of the project, Hyundai's first U.S. steel mill, is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and be completed in 2029. Trump told reporters Monday that because of its investment, Hyundai will be exempt from tariffs.

"We worked really hard in the state, as well, to put Louisiana in a position to be able to get this project," Landry said. "We really appreciated all of the Hyundai executives. Look, my wife and I actually traveled to South Korea last year on an economic delegation meeting under which we met with those executives. And look, after a lot of hard work and great leadership from the White House, today is a great announcement."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com