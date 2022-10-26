AG Jeff Landry to Newsmax: Social Media Companies 'Government Actors'

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry accused social media companies of having "become government actors" in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday.

Landry said on "John Bachman Now" that he and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt "are absolutely committed to seeing this case all the way to the end, even if it means going up to the United States Supreme Court."

He said: "I think within the next two to three weeks, I'm hopeful the depositions that we have requested, that the judge has agreed to, will probably make its way up to the 5th [U.S.] Circuit [Court of Appeals] and ultimately the Supreme Court and back down again, and then we can set a date.

"I think we're going to set the date and then ... the courts are going to determine whether or not we can actually depose Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. I look forward to doing it myself."

Landry said that "some of the most acclaimed, awarded scientists and doctors prior to the pandemic" had been "muzzled" for not agreeing with Fauci.

"If we prove our case, those social media platforms have become an arm of the government ... [despite] the fact that they claim that they were private practice. They have now become government actors if we prove our case."

