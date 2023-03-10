Louisiana AG to Newsmax: We Have an 'Unbelievable' Case

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry told Newsmax Friday that he thinks the lawsuit he and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt jointly filed against the federal government for colluding with Big Tech is "unbelievable."

"We've got boxes of evidence," Landry said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "We've got depositions that we've been taking. This case is going on for about eight to nine months now."

"It started back in June of last year," he continued. "We think that we have an unbelievable case. That's why we took the evidence that we have already collected, that the judge has allowed us to collect in discovery, and presented it to him for a preliminary injunction."

According to the Daily Caller, the two attorneys general filed a motion Monday to prevent top federal government officials from allegedly "coercing and colluding" with Big Tech to infringe on Americans' First Amendment rights.

Landry predicted that the judge will grant them the injunction and they will then move ahead with the litigation of the case.

The suit alleges that President Joe Biden and other top-ranking government officials colluded with social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to censor alternative — and truthful — ideas on COVID-19, election integrity and other topics in the name of combating "misinformation."

Biden, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Disinformation Governance Board head Nina Jankowicz, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and others are named in the complaint.

State prosecutors reportedly focused on three examples of the alleged cooperation between the government and social media companies in the last two years that have since gained credibility: the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Wuhan lab leak theory on the origins of COVID-19, and the efficacy of masks against COVID-19.

"I think that how much we've been able to prove in this case was on full display a couple of weeks ago or so when the FBI director went out and basically confirmed that COVID-19 came out of the Wuhan lab," Landry said. "I fully believe that, had we not instituted this particular case, had we not deposed Dr. Anthony Fauci right before Thanksgiving, that Americans would still not know."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!