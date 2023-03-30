AG Landry to Newsmax: Bring Feds 'to Heel'

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry told Newsmax on Thursday that there are "over a dozen or more" federal agencies that collude with Big Tech to suppress Americans' First Amendment rights and that it's time to bring the "federal government to heel."

"It doesn't matter whether it was COVID-19, whether it was the Hunter Biden laptop, whether it was election issues," Landry said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's over a dozen or more federal agencies that are now in the process of colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans' First Amendment rights."

Landry said his testimony Thursday at the House hearing on weaponization of the federal government was "alarm bells we're trying to ring, and we have been ringing for quite some time now."

"I started this back in 2018, telling people and the American people and even my colleagues, Republican and Democrat colleagues, that these social platforms had gotten to a size where it's going to be a problem and that's where we are," Landry said. "And now the federal government has co-opted them into censoring Americans' First Amendment rights.

"My message to the committee today was that it's time to bring the federal government to heel. There should be penalties, there should be consequences, when federal employees, federal contractors or federal agents actually actively suppress utilizing a social platform."

Landry said that he told the committee what has been revealed in discovery since Louisiana and Missouri jointly filed a lawsuit against the federal government alleging it colluded with Big Tech to quash free speech.

"This is a case in which Louisiana and Missouri started last year in June," Landry said. "The federal judge allowed us to conduct some discovery, and each time he grants us discovery we end up finding more alarming things. Things such as the federal government purposely censoring people like Robert Kennedy Jr., a Democrat, people like Tucker Carlson."

Providing an update on the case, Landry said that the federal judge "denied the government's motion to dismiss" and "moved on our preliminary injunction."

"We think that ruling should come hopefully within the next 30 days or so," he said. "If we get that, we will then be able to go into more discovery and again show the American people the type of collusion that the federal government and the agencies, such as the FBI, the NIH, the CDC, and all of those three-letter agencies who are supposed to protect us, how they have been infringing on our First Amendment rights."