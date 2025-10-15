WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jeff landry | louisiana | surpeme court | voting rights act

Gov. Landry to Newsmax: Justices Poised to Overhaul Voting Rights Act

By    |   Wednesday, 15 October 2025 10:10 PM EDT

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry told Newsmax on Wednesday that Supreme Court oral arguments earlier in the day pointed toward a likely rollback of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act

Landry described the legislation as antiquated and widely abused by Democrats for partisan gain.

Landry, a Republican who was in the courtroom, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the justices' vigorous questioning over 2 1/2 hours signaled that "they're getting ready to make a big change in their rulings."

Such extended argument time, he said, is rare and suggests the court might be poised to overhaul how courts treat race in redistricting.

States have been in a "20-year struggle," he said, "caught between this legal game of pingpong, between the Voting Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause."

He paraphrased a line from Chief Justice John Roberts' 2007 opinion in a case involving the use of race in assigning students to public schools in Seattle and Louisville, Kentucky, saying: "The best way to stop discriminating based upon race is to stop discriminating based upon race."

Landry said that principle should guide the high court now, and that he hopes the justices will issue clear guidelines for drawing maps going forward.

Landry sharply criticized what he called Democrat manipulation of the Voting Rights Act.

"They've taken a law that's used to ensure that discrimination doesn't occur," he said. "They've used it as a weapon to be partisan about it."

He conceded that Section 2 was originally designed to prevent discriminatory redistricting, but said Democrats have weaponized it for more than two decades.

Landry also dismissed claims of ongoing systemic discrimination.

"They're just creating a divisive issue where there is no divisive issue," he said.

"When you look at the majority of the Black Caucus, they don't even sit in districts that are protected by the Voting Rights Act.

"So, again, I think that shows how far the country has gone and that this law is basically antiquated at this point.

"I say it again: The best way to stop discriminating based upon race is to stop discriminating based upon race."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry told Newsmax on Wednesday that Supreme Court oral arguments earlier in the day pointed toward a likely rollback of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which he described as antiquated and widely abused by Democrats for partisan gain.
jeff landry, louisiana, surpeme court, voting rights act
486
2025-10-15
Wednesday, 15 October 2025 10:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved