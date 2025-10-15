Gov. Landry to Newsmax: Justices Poised to Overhaul Voting Rights Act

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry told Newsmax on Wednesday that Supreme Court oral arguments earlier in the day pointed toward a likely rollback of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act

Landry described the legislation as antiquated and widely abused by Democrats for partisan gain.

Landry, a Republican who was in the courtroom, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the justices' vigorous questioning over 2 1/2 hours signaled that "they're getting ready to make a big change in their rulings."

Such extended argument time, he said, is rare and suggests the court might be poised to overhaul how courts treat race in redistricting.

States have been in a "20-year struggle," he said, "caught between this legal game of pingpong, between the Voting Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause."

He paraphrased a line from Chief Justice John Roberts' 2007 opinion in a case involving the use of race in assigning students to public schools in Seattle and Louisville, Kentucky, saying: "The best way to stop discriminating based upon race is to stop discriminating based upon race."

Landry said that principle should guide the high court now, and that he hopes the justices will issue clear guidelines for drawing maps going forward.

Landry sharply criticized what he called Democrat manipulation of the Voting Rights Act.

"They've taken a law that's used to ensure that discrimination doesn't occur," he said. "They've used it as a weapon to be partisan about it."

He conceded that Section 2 was originally designed to prevent discriminatory redistricting, but said Democrats have weaponized it for more than two decades.

Landry also dismissed claims of ongoing systemic discrimination.

"They're just creating a divisive issue where there is no divisive issue," he said.

"When you look at the majority of the Black Caucus, they don't even sit in districts that are protected by the Voting Rights Act.

"So, again, I think that shows how far the country has gone and that this law is basically antiquated at this point.

"I say it again: The best way to stop discriminating based upon race is to stop discriminating based upon race."

