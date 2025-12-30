Gov. Landry to Newsmax: Guard Deployment 'Great Christmas Gift'

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry praised President Donald Trump for deploying the National Guard to New Orleans, telling Newsmax on Tuesday the move was a "great Christmas gift" that puts public safety ahead of politics.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Landry said Trump's decision reflects a shared priority of protecting lives and restoring order in communities struggling with violent crime.

"I'm more interested in saving lives and keeping people protected, as is President Trump, than those that just want to use this as some sort of political cannon fodder to divide Americans," Landry said. "Safety is an issue that transcends political parties."

Trump ordered the deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops to New Orleans earlier this month, sending them into the city ahead of Christmas.

The Guard members are assisting local and state law enforcement with patrols, logistics, and crime-prevention operations.

Landry said the federal support is welcome.

"No one understands the need for safe homes and safe communities better than President Trump and I," Landry said. "We welcome the president's help."

The governor noted that cracking down on crime has been a central focus of his administration since taking office.

He said he has pushed for tougher enforcement, stronger criminal justice policies, and greater support for victims of crime — priorities he said align closely with Trump's approach.

"One of the first things I did when I came into this governorship was double down on crime and criminal justice, making sure we gave victims a voice and put criminals behind bars," Landry said.

Landry rejected criticism from political opponents who have questioned the National Guard deployment, arguing that public safety should never be politicized.

"Who doesn't want to be safe in their homes and in their communities?" he said, adding, "It was a great Christmas gift he did this year for the city of New Orleans and for Louisiana."

