Rep. Jeff Duncan to Newsmax: 'Energy Independence' Needed to Reduce Prices

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden and his administration need "to unleash American energy independence and lower fuel prices."

Duncan told "National Report" in an interview: "I've been here for 12 years in government. Spending has not slowed down both Republicans and Democrats. But there is the focus within Republicans right now, to really put a check on spending. We've got a bill that we're working on that. Why add some mandatory spending programs? Hopefully, we can defeat that."

He added, "We’re $30 trillion in debt, and at the end of the day, more government spending is not the answer. The answer is to unleash American energy independence and lower fuel prices, which translate to lower prices at the store for moms and dads, eases their pocketbook if they pay less to fill their tank up to go to work, or the church, or wherever they go."

Duncan said, "We can do that by unleashing the American energy renaissance that [former President] Donald Trump had begun during his term. But Joe Biden has been very clear — they wanted to kill the fossil fuel industry. They have done that with canceling leases and future lease sales onshore and offshore. They killed the American energy industry."

He added that Biden is "trying to blame other people like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, but really Joe Biden and his administration is directly to blame for not only high energy prices, but the translating inflationary prices that we're seeing at the grocery store and other places right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!