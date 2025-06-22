Rep. Crank to Newsmax: Dems Want Trump Impeachment 'All the Time'

Rep. Jeff Crank, responding on Newsmax to Democrats' calls to impeach President Donald Trump after the Operation Midnight Hammer strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites, said they "seem to do it all the time."

"Well, it's another week," the Colorado Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Why not have another call for impeachment from Democrats? I mean, they seem to do it all the time."

The strikes, he added, were "46 years in the making."

"This goes back to 1979," said Crank. "The radical Iranian regime has done nothing but seek nuclear capability and to export terror around the world. They've targeted Americans. They've targeted Israel, trying to wipe them off the map. We finally have a president who is strong enough and acted decisively."

