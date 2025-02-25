Rep. Crank to Newsmax: Rare Earth Minerals Deal 'Good for Ukraine'

Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's proposed deal for Ukraine to grant the United States 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals "would be good for Ukraine."

Crank, appearing on "National Report," was asked if he thinks it's fair for Trump to demand half of Ukraine's rare earth minerals as a form of reimbursement for the weapons and financial support the U.S. provided during a war with Russia.

"Yes, I do think it's a good thing if you think about it," Crank said, adding, "It would be good for Ukraine."

He added: "It would be something that they can get some value out of for their country and for the rare earth minerals that are there. But it's also something that the United States can get some value out of for our citizens who put a lot of treasure into Ukraine over the last couple of years.

"To me, it seems like a good deal. Ukraine will have to decide for itself."

Crank noted that another "aspect of this is that ... you now have U.S. interests in Ukraine, U.S. economic interests in Ukraine, which in and of itself may be a bit of a deterrent to Russia as well."

Crank later added that Trump has "actually done a pretty good job of being a disrupter."

"The best thing for the region would be peace, and … we don't want to have appeasement, we certainly don't want that, and I'm not suggesting that's what the president is trying to do … [but] we need a solution that makes sense for Ukraine and it's probably going to have to also be a solution that makes sense for Russia," Crank said.

