Jeff Bartos to Newsmax: 'I'm Going to Win' by Working for Main Street, Pa.

Candidates in Pennsylvania's Republican primary for Senate have to answer two questions this campaign: Where have they been the past two years, and what have they done to help the people in the state that have been locked down during the pandemic, according to GOP Senate primary candidate Jeff Bartos on Newsmax.

"I spent the pandemic rolling up my sleeves, bringing together Pennsylvanians, raising $3.5 million in helping over 1,000 small businesses keep the lights on, on Main Streets across all 67 counties," Bartos told Thursday's "Spicer & Co."

"It's the reason why I won four of the five caucuses that reported results. It's the reason why we're going to have a great weekend in Lancaster with our state GOP [meeting], and it's the reason why we're going to win the primary in May."

Host Sean Spicer said Bartos lost his 2018 midterm race for lieutenant governor by 18 points, but Bartos said this midterm is a whole new ballgame after COVID-19 lockdowns under the leadership of Democrats in the state.

"Every Democrat running is going to have to answer for lockdowns, shut schools, shut businesses, churches and synagogues closed," Bartos said.

"It has been an absolute disaster here in Pennsylvania for the past two years. Every Democrat running is going to have to answer for that."

Working to help Main Street, Bartos concluded, "is how I am going to win the primary and also why I'm going to win this critical seat."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here