Fla. Lt Gov to Newsmax: DeSantis Rescues Americans in Biden's Stead

Republican Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax on Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to do President Joe Biden's work in evacuating Floridians stranded in Haiti, as the country continues to reel from widespread gang violence.

Nunez told "National Report" that it's easier for illegal immigrants to get into the U.S. at the southern border than it is for the U.S. to rescue American citizens from a collapsed country.

"We've seen it time and again at the border, and what we've also seen is that the Biden administration leaves Americans abroad," Nunez said. "It's bad enough they're letting so many illegals come into this country, but then your own citizens you care little about the plight of individuals like the ones that the governor rescued that are in Haiti, in a country that's volatile, that's dangerous.

"So, the governor has stepped up to the plate. He continues to do the work that the federal government refuses to do and we're excited for those families that are coming home and we hope to be able to help more Floridians come back to the state of Florida."

When asked about reports that DeSantis might transport migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Nunez said, "That's a program we've had in place for quite a bit of time."

"It's the unauthorized alien transport program in which, if the federal government is going to allow anyone, including dangerous criminals and people on the terror watch list into our country, we're not going to stand for it here in Florida," she said. "So, we have that program. If people want to come to this country illegally, then they can go to sanctuary jurisdictions such as Martha's Vineyard.

"They love to talk the talk [on Martha's Vineyard], but they don't want to walk the walk when they're faced with having to deal with the actual consequences of their decision-making."

Reacting to video the New York Post obtained of migrants storming a section of border fence in El Paso, Texas, Nunez said it was "shocking," to see, but "you reap what you sow."

"When the federal government refuses to keep our people safe, when they refuse to make sure that they're following federal law, when they refuse to make sure that they're going to continue to monitor the issue at the border, that's what you get," she said. "That's why, under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, we were the first state to send support — Florida National Guardsmen, State Guardsmen, Highway Patrol — to help bolster what Texas is dealing with.

"The federal government has shown time and again that they care little about American citizens. They want to allow anyone to come into this country. More than 10 million people have come illegally under Joe Biden's watch. That's a problem for every state in the union, which is why Gov. DeSantis continues to push the envelope."