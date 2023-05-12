Fla. Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Biden Refuses to Handle Immigration

Florida's government under Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking "strong action" against illegal immigration because President Joe Biden "refuses to do his job" and "continues to put America last," the state's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax on Friday.

This includes with the governor signing Florida's new law mandating that all companies in the state use E-Verify to check the legal status of potential employees, Nunez told "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

And for Republicans who oppose the E-Verify law, "they aren't truly conservatives" if they are "criticizing the first-of-its-kind, leading-the-nation policy that the governor signed into law," Nunez added.

"DeSantis has had to step up and take active measures to be able to protect Floridians and part of that immigration proposal was indeed the E-Verify, making sure that we're protecting Floridians and making sure that we're protecting Floridians' jobs," she said.

The rest of the states need to follow DeSantis' lead and put Americans first, Nunez said.

"I don't understand why it's so difficult for Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris to do their job," she said. "What we're seeing at the at the border is a crisis of unprecedented proportions, and so we've got we've had to take an extreme amount of measures here in Florida, everything from banning sanctuary cities, making sure that we are continuing to provide resources."

DeSantis has also sent National Guard troops to Texas, she noted, and Florida has continued to deal with the issue of human smuggling and trafficking.

"We have set up our own interdiction unit that's constantly going along our 12,000 miles of highway, and we've been able to put real measures in place," Nunez said.

Nunez also defended DeSantis' ongoing tension with Disney, disagreeing with Bolling when he asked her about the "sniping" that is going on.

"I don't necessarily think it's sniping," she said. "I think it's good public policy. We're not going to stand around and let one corporation have unique privileges, special privileges that do not extend to other corporations."

She further accused Disney of deciding to "wade into politics because of their woke agenda and because of their woke CEO that wants to control Florida from California."

In the latest salvo, Disney CEO Bob Iger this week questioned whether DeSantis wants the entertainment giant to stay in Florida, given the fight that has grown between them, but Nunez said the "governor took real action."

"We're not going to stand for a corporation trying to flex their muscle, no matter how big they are, no matter how many people they employ," she said. "They cannot use that as a bargaining tool to be able to say that they should have these special rights and special privileges, so we're always going to do what's right for the people of Florida. We're always going to protect the interests not just of a corporation in particular, we feel that there should be a level playing field and we want all of our corporations to do the right thing."

