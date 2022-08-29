Florida Lt. Gov. Núñez to Newsmax: Florida Well Run; N.Y. 'Run Into the Ground'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is telling conservatives to get out of her state and move to Florida, but Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, a Republican, says they already have.

"Well, I have news for her: Her residents have left in droves — and she hasn't been paying attention — and they've come to the free state of Florida, where you can actually work, own a business, make a living, send your kids to school, reject the biomedical state, worship your creator," Núñez told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Newsmax.

"So she doesn't need to worry. They've already left her state and they've come to the free state of Florida where we represent everybody.

"And they like to equate us to fascists, but they're the ones that only want to listen to their own point of view. They're the ones that believe they are the only ones that understand what's right and wrong.

"Here in Florida we believe in putting the power in the people's hands. They can make their choices as to whether or not they want to be vaccinated. They can make their choices as to what they want to do with their businesses. We stand for freedom. We're excited about the next couple of months being able to showcase the difference between a state well-run and a state that's being run into the ground."

Núñez said Florida stands for "faith, family and freedom."

"The left can't hide their disdain for average, everyday, hardworking Americans, blue-collar folks that have spent their lives working, paying taxes, being upstanding citizens," she told host Eric Bolling.

"They view those people as a basket of deplorables or now semi-fascist, or that they have hate in their heart, and all of this just amounts to nothing more than the left, the liberal elites, all of those folks that want to have nothing to do with people that love America, that love faith, family and freedom."

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Núñez are running for reelection in November against Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who was once a Republican governor in the state.

"Sorry, Charlie, Floridians are well aware of your long history," Núñez said. "Today he's a Democrat. Yesterday he was independent. The day before that he was a Republican. He's for pro life. He's against it. He's for school choice. He's against it."

Núñez also took shots at her political counterpart, Karla Hernandez-Mats, the former Miami teachers union head whom Crist picked as his running mate.

"I mean, just his recent LG pick just goes to show you how far left they have gone," Núñez concluded. "They have a commie sympathizer lockdown liberal that equates parents to violent crazies. I mean, what is going on in the Democratic Party? I don't understand it.

"Floridians don't understand it, and I think that their voices are going to be heard loud and clear."

