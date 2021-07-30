J.D. Vance to Newsmax: Children Are Our Future, No Kids Means No Future America

Author J.D. Vance, who is running for Senate in Ohio, argued on Newsmax that America is a country where having children is looked down upon.

Appearing on "Cortes & Pellegrino" Friday, Vance argued, "If you don't have kids, who's going to take care of you when you're old? Who's gonna, you know, care for the elderly? Who's gonna work the jobs that are necessary? If we don't have children, the answer is nobody."

Vance argued that one way to incentivize people to form a family unit comes from a policy out of Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. In Hungary, Vance said, "basically they give a really generous loan to new couples after they get married, and if those people stay married and have healthy, successful families, they get the loan forgiven."

Vance added that the United States is being ruled by "childless elites," saying that those on the left aren't having children because they view it as "old-fashioned."

"Look," Vance states, "you do not have a future as a country unless you have the next generation. Unless you have babies. Unless you have viable healthy families. I think so much of what's going on in the left, especially as they become obsessed with this idea that having a kid is like an old-fashioned thing; it's something the previous generations did."

