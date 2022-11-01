JD Vance to Newsmax: Media Doesn't Decide Election, Voters Do

Despite constant Democrat failures on the economy, inflation, crime, and the southern border, the mainstream media are still finding ways to attack Republicans, which “really is crazy,” Ohio Senate Republican nominee JD Vance told Newsmax Tuesday.

“If you think about what they’ve done, they've completely tanked the American economy, they've caused a massive inflation crisis, they've completely waged war on America's police officers, which is driven violent crime through the roof, and, on top of all of it, they've opened our border to a ton of illegal drugs, of fentanyl and of sex trafficking into our community,” Vance told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Vance is not surprised by the media’s attacks on him, noting that, since they can’t defend their side’s indefensible record, they attack Republicans like him instead.

“However, the good news is,” Vance continued, “that the media elites don't get to decide this election, the voters of Ohio do. And think we're a lot wiser in Ohio than people give us credit for, which is why we're winning this race.

“And I think, on November the eighth, we're gonna win it in a very big way,” Vance said.

