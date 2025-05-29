JD Vance to Newsmax: Crypto Deserves Shot in Mainstream Economy

Vice President JD Vance told Newsmax on Thursday that it's the position of the Trump administration to give cryptocurrency a chance to thrive in the mainstream economy and let the laws of economics determine whether it will be successful.

For the record, Vance believes it will be.

Vance, fresh off delivering the keynote address at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, made the comments in an exclusive sit-down interview with Greg Kelly, host of "Greg Kelly Reports."

In his Vegas speech, Vance told the convention that Bitcoin finally has an "ally in the White House."

"I fully accept there are risks to all of these things. There's always risks in new technologies," Vance told Kelly. "Our approach in the Trump administration is to say, let people innovate, let people figure this stuff out on their own. If the critics of Bitcoin are right — I happen to think they're wrong — that will eventually win out in the marketplace. If the advocates of Bitcoin are right — and I happen to agree with them — ... that's eventually going to win out in the marketplace."

Vance's speech Wednesday highlighted three administration priorities on Trump's campaign vow to make Bitcoin great in America:

Break down regulatory barriers. Institutionalize cryptocurrency. Provide regulatory clarity.

"What you shouldn't have is a dictatorial government that tells certain industries they're not allowed to do what they need to do. You've gotta let these people make decisions on their own. And that's sort of been our approach," Vance told Kelly.

"We want common sense regulatory regimes; we would allow the cryptocurrency industry to participate in the mainstream of the economy. But then ultimately, the laws of economics, the laws of supply and demand are gonna make the determinations from there," he added.

