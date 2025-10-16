Vance to Newsmax: Trump's Focus and Trust Won Mideast Peace Deal

President Donald Trump's hands-on style, trust with both Israel and Arab states, and reliance on unconventional diplomacy secured the historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to Vice President JD Vance.

He told Newsmax that the president's "constant, almost obsessive focus on getting the deal done" made the difference.

"I think it's both," Vance replied, when Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren asked him, during an interview airing Thursday, about whether the deal was a success because of the president's policies or his personality.

"It reached a point where they felt like there was an opportunity, but I think most importantly, is the president earned the trust of both our Israeli friends, [and] also a lot of our friends of the Gulf Arab states, and they were able to apply pressure to Hamas," he added.

Trump, meanwhile, was able to work with the Israelis and determine their "go zones, and what were their no-go zones," said Vance.

Vance said the president was also willing to "actually work with the Israelis and figure out what were their go zones, what were their no-go zones."

Using a nontraditional diplomatic strategy also worked to bring about the agreement, the vice president said.

"We had two diplomats, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who were not traditional State Department apparatchiks," Vance told Van Susteren.

"These are not career bureaucrats from Washington, D.C.," he pointed out.

"These are private sector people who know how to strike a deal, and he really empowered them in the final minutes, the final hours to get it done."

The success also came as a result of working with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet, and several Gulf Arab states, which proved "critical," said Vance.

"Qatar helped, the Turks helped, the Egyptians helped, and even some nations that are not in the Arabian world, but are Muslim-majority nations like Indonesia, they were a big part of this too," Vance said.

"So it took all shapes and sizes," he added.

"I'm sure that every single one of those countries, their leaders have their own domestic problems, their own domestic upsides and benefits, but the president of the United States was willing to work with anybody, and that's why the deal got done," said the vice president.

Recalling the final hours before the agreement was sealed, Vance said he got a call from Kushner while Trump was in a law and order roundtable.

"'We have a question, we need to get it to the president,'" Vance recalled.

"This was the famous moment where Marco [Rubio] sort of [leans into] the president's ear and has, you know, the note card effectively saying we're right on the one-yard line of getting this deal done," he said.

But the work on the deal has not ended, said Vance.

"Now we're gonna have to work to make sure that the deal sticks," he said.

The vice president also discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's standing in recent polls, and said some low numbers, despite the victory in the war, may simply reflect the tendency for the public to become fatigued with long-serving leaders.

"I don't know Israel well enough to know what the prime minister's poll numbers are," he told Van Susteren.

"I think part of it is he's been around for 30 years, and eventually democratic publics just, they get to a point where maybe they want something new, maybe they want something fresh, but that's purely a guess," he added. "I have no idea."

