Sen. Vance to Newsmax: Blocking DOJ Nominees Makes AG's Job Harder

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday he might not be able to block all of President Joe Biden's remaining nominations to the Department of Justice, but he hopes it will significantly slow the process as he protests the weaponization of the agency against political opponents.

"Our basic approach here is to make it harder for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland to use these political appointments to go after his political opponents, whether it's Donald Trump or pro-life Christians who are protesting peacefully," Vance told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We cannot have a Department of Justice that has become so weaponized against the American people."

Vance announced his plan Tuesday, the same day Trump pleaded not guilty in Miami after being arraigned on a 37-count federal indictment regarding his handling of classified documents.

Vance said most of Biden's nominees "sail through" via unanimous consent. But Vance's measure would filibuster each nominee, requiring a cloture vote of 60 senators to end the filibuster.

It will take more time and make nominations more difficult to approve in the chamber. Vance said his proposal does not include nominees for the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Does that mean we're going to be able to kill every nomination?" Vance asked. "Of course not, but it's at least our attempt to use the authority and the power that the American people gave me and do something about this problem and stop complaining and whining about it."

