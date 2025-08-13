W.Va. AG McCuskey to Newsmax: Sen. Schiff Should Worry

In light of newly released documents stating that a Democratic whistleblower told the FBI that Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., authorized leaking classified information to discredit President Donald Trump, West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey told Newsmax on Wednesday that Schiff "has a lot of things he needs to be worried about."

"It's interesting that a computer-operated pen wouldn't have the ability to write a pardon in the way that it was supposed to be written [for Schiff]. And I think Sen. Schiff has a lot of things he needs to be worried about.

"The other thing you mentioned there that's interesting, that entire litany of people were also the people running the country for the entire four years while the autopen was signing everything. And so you could make an argument that that pardon really came from Biden or from Clinton and Obama and Schiff himself," McCuskey said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

McCuskey asserted that there was likely a "conspiracy" of Democrats during President Joe Biden's administration that were willing to bend or break the law to attack Trump.

"But what we know is that these Democrats, especially people like Adam Schiff, are absolutely willing to break the law in order to fulfill their incredible hatred for the president. And that is just as about as un-American of a thing as you can possibly imagine.

"It is American to talk out and speak up, but it is not American to break the law and to use your positions of authority in order to drag those who you disagree with politically."

