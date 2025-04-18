Jay Timmons to Newsmax: Congress Must Extend 2017 Tax Cuts

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, told Newsmax on Friday that Congress must "get off their backsides" and pass a bill to extend the 2017 tax cuts that start to expire this year.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to resurrect the U.S. manufacturing industry through his use of wide-ranging tariffs on imports, but Timmons said on Newsmax's "National Report" that in order to promote investment and job growth in the U.S. manufacturing industry, "you need several pieces of a strategy to fall into place," including the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which has several provisions set to expire between 2025 and 2028 unless extended by Congress.

He noted that Trump addressed the organization's board meeting during his election campaign last year, where he "talked about the importance of renewing those 2017 tax reforms," describing them as "rocket fuel" for the manufacturing industry.

"It was rocket fuel," Timmons said, adding, "We had record investment and job creation in this country and the manufacturing sector after those reforms took place."

He continued, "Now they're going to expire this year if Congress does not, frankly, get off their backsides and get busy on this legislation."

Timmons also praised the administration's "regulatory reform," saying, "the president and his administration have really prioritized rebalancing our regulations in this country. They're costing manufacturers $350 billion a year. That's $50,000 per employee per year in compliance costs. We can't compete with the rest of the world if we're … making mistakes on our own and driving up costs."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com