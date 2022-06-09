Obernolte to Newsmax: Biden Shows 'No Resolve' on Border

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden “has shown absolutely no resolve” with the southern border, where Obernolte says "the rule of law has completely broken down."

Obernolte said Biden is "not going to be able to achieve immigration policy reform without the cooperation of Congress and, unfortunately, so far he has shown absolutely no resolve to solve some of the problems that are occurring at our southern border," on "National Report."

"I joined a delegation of 12 different members of Congress in McAllen, Texas a couple of days ago to see firsthand the magnitude of the crisis down there, and I can tell you from personal experience: The rule of law has completely broken down at our southern border."

Obernolte said he’s “not aware of” steps being taken by the federal government to keep Border Patrol agents from becoming overwhelmed.

"The problem is that the week that the Biden administration took office, they ended several successful programs that had been implemented under the Trump administration that had proven successful in dealing with this surge of migrants, namely the 'remain in Mexico' program," Obernolte said. "The court has just recently forced them to put that back in place, but when the point administration did so, because obviously they didn't agree with the court decision, they changed the rules so that there are large areas of exception."

Obernolte said: "If you know the right words to say you can exempt yourself from that policy, and that's why [Customs and Border Protection] told us of the 230,000 migrants that they encountered on the southern border in the month of April, which is an all-time high. They were forced to release over half of them into the United States, which is unconscionable."