Jay Feely to Newsmax: Masculinity Is Under Attack

Jay Feely, a longtime kicker in the NFL who is now running for Congress in Arizona, told Newsmax Thursday there is a war on masculinity.

Feely spoke to Newsmax's "National Report" in the wake of the Minnesota Vikings adding two male cheerleaders to its cheer squad, becoming the 12th NFL team to do so.

"Football is the most masculine, physical sport that we have in professional sports," Feely said. "And I don't think the fans necessarily go there to see that. But I could care less if there's a male out there as a cheerleader. The things that I do care about though, are, you know, the women on that cheerleading squad and their locker rooms and their bathrooms. Are we protecting them?"

The former field goal kicker, running for Congress as a Republican, said there is a war on family and a war on masculinity.

"What kind of message are we sending our boys?" Feely said. "I think there's a confusion that exists because masculinity is under attack continually in our culture today, and there's not a real definition for young boys of what a man really should be. A man should be strong, you should be a defender, you should be a provider, a servant, someone who loves unconditionally. That's the message we should be sending young boys. And I think this just continues to confuse that."

Feely lamented that we continue to try to have men replace women.

"We have to continually find ways to protect women, protect women's sports," he said. "I just worry that we continue to find ways to replace women and men going into women's sports or women's activities, you know, instead of having those men continue to do what men have done and be in their areas. I don't think we have to try to find ways to replace women and put men into those areas."

