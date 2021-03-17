Jason Smith and Mark Brnovich to Newsmax TV: Border 'Horrendous' Thanks to Democrats

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are responsible for the “horrendous” situation at the Southwest border.

Smith said on “John Bachman Now” that “Absolutely, what we see at the border is brought about because of the reckless behavior of President [Joe] Biden, whether it was rhetoric during the campaign, or it's the recent executive orders that he did in this first week to halt construction along the southern border to re-implement catch and release where criminal illegals are just turned out in our communities that can go anywhere in our country.”

He went on to say, “It's absolutely horrendous, and then you see what [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,] is doing in the House this week, basically passing two pieces of legislation that creates amnesty there on re-incentivizing the reckless behavior to bring more people to cross the Southern border. We can't just blame Joe Biden for this.”

Brnovich added, “Well, the proof is in the pudding, as they say, and what we have seen is the largest surge in the last two decades, and I would say that's because of the Biden administration. And the congressman just alluded [to] this… he [Biden] essentially decriminalized” crossing the border.

He said, “We have stopped the deportations, which are required… in the U.S. code. We have a lawsuit; I have sued the Biden administration over that because we think it's dangerous. There are more than a million people that are set for deportation, including criminals, including people accused of crimes that have been deported. And the second thing the Biden administration's done is he has incentivized, he basically got rid of the public charge provision in the federal rules and regulations, and so he is essentially saying that not only is America open… you're not going to be thrown out of the country. He's creating incentives by eliminating those rules and regulations.”

Brnovich continued, “And so we filed the lawsuit because he is going to give free health care, free child care, you know, free food, essentially everything, to people that do not have legal status… Whether you pay state taxes… federal taxes. You are now subsidizing people that are crossing the border illegally. And I just think that's unconscionable with everything going on in this country with our economy, with people struggling with COVID… It is to me unconscionable that you're setting up these migrants to fail. But at the same time you are now subsidizing them and creating financial incentives for them to come over. I just don't think it's right and that's why we filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.”

