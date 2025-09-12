Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Voice of Freedom Was Taken From Us

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax Friday he was happy to hear that the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk had been apprehended.

"It's great news," Smith said on "National Report." "Law enforcement has been doing great work in trying to identify this assassin and make sure that he's captured. It's a good day that such a mentally ill person is now in police custody."

Smith said he hoped people honor the life of Charlie Kirk.

"He was a man of great faith who had strong convictions and belief in his Lord Jesus Christ, Savior," Smith said. "He was a great father, a great husband, and he was a good friend to myself and so many other members. And that is what we should be thinking about right now.

"Whether you're Republican or Democrat, we have to make sure that this political violence or violence of any kind is not accepted or tolerated in this country. We are the greatest nation known to man. And what happened this week is unacceptable."

The Missouri congressman said it was powerful to see how many people, both Republicans and Democrats, spoke about how Kirk affected their lives.

"What is absolutely troubling, though, and words really can't put it into place, is how Americans are feeling," Smith said. "Americans who've never even met Charlie Kirk are grieving because this is tough. Something was taken from them. A voice of freedom was taken by an assassin. And that is hard to cope with."

