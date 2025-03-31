Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs 'All About Fairness'

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's tariff actions are "all about fairness."

The congressman told "Newsline" that the president is correct when he points to unfair trade policies imposed on the U.S. by a long list of nations.

"It's time that we push back," Smith said. "The prior administration was completely out to lunch when it came to trade policy.

"So thankful that we have President Trump leading on the world stage in this area."

Smith said no one can challenge Trump's assessment of unfair trade policies.

"A recent study of 132 different countries of over 600,000 products, U.S. exporters, two thirds of them, two thirds, had higher tariffs than other countries," the congressman said. "That's not playing by the rules. And these countries have been taking advantage of the United States for a long time."

Smith said Trump knows how to manage the imposition of new tariffs to bring balance to the world stage.

"And what the president will do on Wednesday is exactly what he campaigned on," Smith said. "He's fulfilling his campaign promises. And 77 million Americans voted for this."

He also pointed out nontariff trade barriers imposed on American farmers and manufacturers must be addressed to bring balance to global trade.

