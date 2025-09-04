Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Big, Beautiful Bill 'Focused on Working Families'

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans decided to rebrand the party's signature tax cut and spending legislation in an effort to better "communicate what's in the bill, which is tax relief for working families."

During a messaging strategy meeting on Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign political director James Blair, and his campaign's chief pollster Tony Fabrizio reportedly told House Republicans and their staff to refer to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act only as the "working families tax cut."

When asked about the recent push to rename the legislation, Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on "Wake Up America" that he has "always referred to it as the 'working families tax cut' because the majority of the tax cuts within the one big, beautiful bill are all focused on working families."

He added, "Whether it's no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, increased child tax credit — these are all things that are deliverables for working families. And so that's what we've always said, and I think that the administration is right on par where you need to communicate what's in the bill, which is tax relief for working families."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com