Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Bidens Protected by Mainstream Media

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that mainstream media incessantly downplays and ignores incriminating evidence that Republicans find against Hunter Biden in an effort "to protect Joe Biden."

Smith joined "Wake Up America" to discuss multiple purported lies that Hunter Biden told the committee during his testimony in February and respond to mainstream media claims that Republicans were overselling the evidence.

"Mainstream media, for a lot of reasons, like to protect Joe Biden. And so that's what they're doing right now. They're protecting Joe Biden by protecting his son," Smith told host Rob Finnerty. "The evidence is crystal clear. It came from the IRS whistleblowers, and they have documents proving that what Hunter Biden said under oath to Congress, when he was directly asked, is a flat-out lie."

Smith's Ways and Means panel on Wednesday voted to release more than 100 pages of new evidence from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that show Hunter Biden lied three times under oath on Feb. 28, the day he testified before Congress.

Smith detailed two of them to Finnerty.

"He was asked by congressional investigators if he was the secretary of Rosemont Seneca Bohai, and he said, 'No, what is that? No, I didn't even know there was a secretary.' One fact the whistleblowers provided, the signed documents, saying, 'I'm Hunter Biden and I'm the corporate secretary,' signed, so then he could get a loan for a Porsche. I mean, he flat-out lies multiple instances," Smith said.

"The WhatsApp message where he says, 'I'm standing next to my father, and we're waiting for your response,' trying to shake down a Chinese business associate? That's another lie. He said it was the wrong [Raymond] Zhao," Smith added.

"We've looked into three months of WhatsApp messages before and after that. I mean, who sends the wrong WhatsApp message and then receives $5 million three days later? You tell me," he said.

