Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Hunter Indictment Affirms Whistleblowers

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday the latest indictment by the Department of Justice against Hunter Biden proves the claims of IRS whistleblowers.

Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, applauded on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the nine new charges related to President Joe Biden's son for allegedly scheming not to pay federal income taxes for four years.

Former IRS criminal investigators Gary Shapeley and Joseph Ziegler first went public with the claims over the summer that the DOJ stalled its investigation of Hunter Biden's alleged tax offenses.

"What we have learned just over the last several months from the two IRS whistleblowers – it's proved time and time again that they've been telling the truth," Smith said, adding that the nine charges confirm what Shapely and Ziegler suggested.

Smith said the pair also recently recommended before his panel that there be an investigation into DOJ special counsel David Weiss, who has been leading the investigation of Hunter Biden for years as the U.S. attorney fro Delaware.

Although not directly feeding into the House's impeachment inquiry, Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has tried to use the charges to show a pattern of dishonesty by Joe Biden's family members.

Comer has also highlighted signs indicating the federal government is going out of its way to protect Hunter Biden.

On Friday, Comer was chastised by CNN news anchor Jake Tapper for suggesting the recent indictment could be an attempt to shield Hunter Biden from congressional deposition.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear in front of Comer's committee on Wednesday in compliance with a subpoena for a closed-door deposition. However, Hunter Biden's legal team has consistently tried to push for a public hearing.

It is unknown whether Hunter Biden will show up.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com