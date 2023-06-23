Rep. Smith to Newsmax: In Biden Govt 'All Aren't Treated Equally'

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax Friday he felt it was "very, very important" to make the IRS whistleblower testimony on the Biden administration's handling of a federal investigation into Hunter Biden public to show how Americans are not treated fairly by the federal government.

During an appearance on "National Report," Smith, the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said that "the facts need to be out there so that … everyone sees what we have been told by folks that were part of the investigative team."

"What the two IRS investigators, who are whistleblowers, highlighted is that, clearly, in Biden's federal government, all Americans aren't treated equally," he said. "If you are wealthy or if you are politically connected to the Biden administration, you just get a slap on the wrist when it comes to other items.

"These whistleblowers highlighted numerous examples of where the Justice Department had delayed, divulged or denied the IRS investigators from moving forward on the Biden case."

"These whistleblowers had worked on the investigation of Hunter Biden's case since 2018," he continued. "These are people who have been at the IRS for more than 10 years. These are people who care about laws being fairly applied to all Americans, but apparently this administration doesn't believe the same way."

Smith said that the IRS was investigating Hunter Biden during the tax years from 2014 to 2019, but "because of the delay tactics of the Department of Justice," some crimes are now impossible to prosecute.

"We saw examples where the prosecutor, in Delaware, requested to bring charges in the District of Columbia, was denied," he said, "was requested to bring charges in central California, was denied. Requested a special counsel and was denied. But guess what that led to? That the statute of limitations has run out on any crimes for the charges of tax years 2014 and 2015."

"In those years, those IRS whistleblower investigators claim that Hunter Biden owed more than $300,000 in federal taxes for money that he received from countries like China, Romania, Ukraine," Smith said. "Some of the gifts and payments that Hunter Biden received included an $80,000 diamond, a $140,000+ Porsche.

"It's absolutely absurd; it's crazy, it's unacceptable. It shows how the wealthy and those politically connected to the Biden administration are treated differently. And then what did he get on it? He got a slap on the wrist when most Americans would have jail time."

In order for the IRS whistleblower testimony to become public, the Missouri congressman said the Ways and Means Committee had to vote on it.

"That's in fact what we did yesterday so that other committees in Congress, for example, the Judiciary Committee ran by Jim Jordan and the Oversight Committee ran by Jamie Comer, can get the information that we have seen," he said. "I felt like this was very, very important that we get this information out there so that this might help with things that they're looking at."

