Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Fetterman's Plea to Reopen Govt Commendable

The House Ways and Means Committee chair, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., on Newsmax Thursday morning sharply criticized Democrat leaders for using the ongoing government shutdown as leverage.

But Smith praised two senators from opposite parties for prioritizing reopening the government.

The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass year-end appropriations, has furloughed approximately 900,000 federal employees and delayed pay for millions more.

In an interview with "National Report," Smith applauded Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., as "voices of reason" in the shutdown standoff.

Thune has repeatedly said Democrats must "dial back" their demands, such as immediately extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, if the shutdown is to end.

Smith said Thune expressed frustration and "rightfully so," given the months of inactivity, and Smith accused Senate Democrats, under the direction of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of systematically blocking a "clean" continuing resolution.

According to Smith, Thune has devoted considerable effort to getting the Senate to vote, but "unfortunately … Schumer and the Senate Democrats are refusing to allow a vote on a continuation of funding."

Smith said Democrats had voted against a simple funding bill 13 times but pointed to Fetterman as an exception within his party, citing Fetterman's public remarks calling Americans "not any party's leverage" and urging the government to reopen to maintain vital benefit programs.

Fetterman was correct to say the funding lapse is "fundamentally wrong," added Smith.

Fetterman previously expressed confidence in Thune's willingness to engage in post-shutdown negotiations over healthcare subsidies, stating, "I do believe Majority Leader Thune is an honorable guy, and I do believe we could have a sincere conversation."

