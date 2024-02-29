Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Biden Most Corrupt, Compromised President

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday the House impeachment inquiry into allegations of influence peddling and other criminal conduct by President Joe Biden and members of his family has proved that no other president in U.S. history has been more "corrupt and compromised" than Biden.

Smith is chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been leading the inquiry into Biden along with the Oversight and Judiciary committees. It was in front of Smith's committee that two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, testified the IRS and Department of Justice leadership obstructed, interfered in, and prevented a full investigation into alleged tax crimes committed by first son Hunter Biden.

"There is no question that the evidence that we've been uncovering starting out with the two IRS whistleblowers and what they've documented. It leads that Joe Biden is the most corrupt and compromised president that this country has ever seen," Smith told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"His behavior of allowing his family to sell the brand all over the world for tens of millions of dollars and the brand being access to Joe Biden is absolutely horrendous."

Hunter Biden testified behind closed doors Wednesday regarding his foreign business dealings as part of the impeachment inquiry. According to the transcript of his testimony, released Thursday, he testified that Republicans "have built your entire partisan house of cards" against his father "on lies." He also testified he was "drunk and probably high" when he sent a WhatsApp message to a Chinese associate in 2017 that he was "sitting here with my father," days before $5.1 million was transferred into accounts linked to the Biden family.

"The claims were so laughable," Smith said. "For example, to claim that the WhatsApp message the IRS whistleblowers provided to us that said that he was next to his father waiting for the response from that Chinese business associate. It doesn't even matter if his father was there or not. That WhatsApp message proved that they were using his father as leverage to bring in millions of dollars. And then nine days later from that message, apparently — he claims it was to [the] wrong person — he still received $5 million.

"If the issue is if you're drunk and texting and you'll receive 5 million bucks, you're going to see a lot of drunk people texting and asking for $5 million."

