Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Inquiry Hearing Chance to Find DOJ Answers

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday for the first impeachment inquiry hearing of President Joe Biden set for next Friday, he wants to find out who has been calling the shots at the Department of Justice to give kid-gloves treatment to Hunter Biden.

This is especially so, given the DOJ's investigation into President Joe Biden's son dates to the Trump administration and well before Attorney General Merrick Garland was sworn into office, he said.

"Why would the Justice Department do so many things that the IRS whistleblowers highlighted," Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Why would they divulge information of a search warrant going into a storage unit in Virginia of Hunter Biden's to Hunter Biden's lawyers the day before? Why would they allow the statute of limitations to expire on some of [Hunter Biden's] most egregious tax crimes of 2014 and 2015? None of this makes sense.

"The only reason why this would happen is if it's a two-tiered judicial system. One if your last name is Biden and one for everyone else, and that's what we're looking at, and it's so disturbing."

The IRS whistleblowers disclosed David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, needed permission from the DOJ to bring additional charges against Hunter Biden, a claim Garland has denied. Smith said testimony from two other IRS employees subpoenaed by House Republicans have backed up the whistleblowers' claims.

Weiss has since been named special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, and he indicted the president's son last week on three felony gun charges.

So, who has been calling the shots all this time?

"That is what I hope that we're able to discover in this impeachment inquiry because we need to follow these facts. ... Under no circumstance, regardless of who was in the White House, we need to figure out why the Justice Department has been operating the way that they have been in this investigation because it's completely unacceptable of what the IRS whistleblowers have highlighted," Smith said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!