Jason Smith to Newsmax: Biden 'Could Have Been Compromised'

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that, while he's still gathering the facts, he's seen a lot that makes him feel "that the president could have been compromised."

"We are collecting the facts right now," Smith said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "Myself, [Rep.] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio], and [Rep.] Jamie Comer [R-Ky.] have asked for 13 different people to come before our committees because we have a lot of questions to ask, in particular about the Oct. 7, 2022, meeting where the U.S. Attorney [for Delaware], Mr. [David] Weiss, apparently told individuals that he tried to bring charges [against Hunter Biden] in Washington, D.C., and also asked for a special counsel but was denied."

"The facts aren't adding up," he continued. "We need to get some answers to the questions. We absolutely have a lot of facts that we're watching, and it could lead to what the speaker has said, but we have to continue to gather the facts."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., floated the possibility of impeachment for President Joe Biden over his family's foreign business dealings, in a Monday interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"I'll tell you, there are a lot of reasons that I have seen that make me feel that the president could have been compromised," Smith said. "We have to continue to dig into the facts, get the final details and get several different individuals on the same page if that's the case."

Smith also said that there is evidence that his committee has uncovered that leads directly to Biden.

"We've said from day one on the Ways and Means Committee that we're going to follow the facts, and that's in fact what we've been doing since the two IRS whistleblowers came before our committee in over 15 hours of depositions," he said. "For example, in those depositions, one of the things that we released was a WhatsApp text message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese business partner where he was demanding a response from that Chinese business partner. In that WhatsApp message, he said he was seated right next to his father, waiting for the response. There are numerous examples where the IRS whistleblowers showed that the Department of Justice delayed the investigation. In fact, one of the whistleblowers testified last week, saying that, in his 14 years as an IRS investigator, he's never seen this kind of obstruction in an investigation."

"And then there's numerous examples where the DOJ divulged information, according to the IRS whistleblowers, to Hunter Biden's attorneys," he continued. "So many unacceptable aspects and a lot of these things do lead to the president. We're going to follow the facts and see where it goes, but there are a lot of layers to this onion, Greta."

