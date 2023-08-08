Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: 'Without a Doubt' Biden Knew of Hunter's Dealings

Republican Congressman Jason Smith told Newsmax that President Joe Biden "without a doubt" knew about the foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

Appearing Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Missouri lawmaker parroted multiple Internal Revenue Service and Federal Bureau of Intelligence whistleblowers that have attested to Biden's involvement.

"I am deeply concerned, deeply concerned about President Biden and his family's actions," Smith emphasized. "There's no doubt that the Biden family business peddling has been a multi-million-dollar scheme."

"He says he wasn't involved in his son's business dealings, but then you have other people coming forward now showing that he's made dozens of phone calls and that without a doubt President Biden knew his son's business relationships, including Burisma," he added.

Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, made the comments ahead of growing calls by some within his conference to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy alluded late last month to his support for a future inquiry once the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is done investigating the Biden family web and collecting testimony.

"We will follow this to the end," the California Republican informed Fox News.

While not outright endorsing the inquiry, Smith backed up the leader's recent comments and actions. McCarthy had also raised the question during a House Republican Conference meeting the same day of his Fox statement.

"Speaker McCarthy has been doing everything right," Smith said. "He's been allowing us to follow the facts and looking at what's the next approach."

