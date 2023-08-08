×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jason smith | joe biden | foreign | business | bribe | scheme | hunter biden

Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: 'Without a Doubt' Biden Knew of Hunter's Dealings

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 09:22 PM EDT

Republican Congressman Jason Smith told Newsmax that President Joe Biden "without a doubt" knew about the foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

Appearing Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Missouri lawmaker parroted multiple Internal Revenue Service and Federal Bureau of Intelligence whistleblowers that have attested to Biden's involvement.

"I am deeply concerned, deeply concerned about President Biden and his family's actions," Smith emphasized. "There's no doubt that the Biden family business peddling has been a multi-million-dollar scheme."

"He says he wasn't involved in his son's business dealings, but then you have other people coming forward now showing that he's made dozens of phone calls and that without a doubt President Biden knew his son's business relationships, including Burisma," he added.

Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, made the comments ahead of growing calls by some within his conference to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy alluded late last month to his support for a future inquiry once the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is done investigating the Biden family web and collecting testimony.

"We will follow this to the end," the California Republican informed Fox News.

While not outright endorsing the inquiry, Smith backed up the leader's recent comments and actions. McCarthy had also raised the question during a House Republican Conference meeting the same day of his Fox statement.

"Speaker McCarthy has been doing everything right," Smith said. "He's been allowing us to follow the facts and looking at what's the next approach."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican Congressman Jason Smith told Newsmax that President Joe Biden "without a doubt" knew about the foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
jason smith, joe biden, foreign, business, bribe, scheme, hunter biden, irs, fbi
301
2023-22-08
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 09:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved