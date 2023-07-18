Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: 'Repetition' Will Break DC Machine Protecting Bidens

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans will destabilize the D.C. machine protecting President Joe Biden and his family against corruption allegations by continually hammering home the evidence they have uncovered.

"The D.C. machine is difficult to break through," Smith said while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "but repetition will virtually get us there."

On Wednesday, two IRS whistleblowers who testified for more than 15 hours in front of Smith's committee will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. There, they will testify regarding allegations the Department of Justice gave favorable treatment to Hunter Biden, during its five-year investigation of tax crimes committed by President Joe Biden's son.

"It's extremely important that hearing tomorrow," Smith said. "You have these two whistleblowers being on the record again, highlighting their over 15 hours of testimony that was before our committee [showing] how the Department of Justice had delayed the prosecution of Hunter Biden that led toward the statute of limitations expiring on the tax years of 2014 and 2015."

Smith mentioned the whistleblowers told his committee how the DOJ informed Hunter Biden's attorneys that a search warrant was going to be issued on a Northern Virginia storage unit owned by the president's son. They also said Attorney General Merrick Garland prevented David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware overseeing the investigation, who wanted to bring charges against Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., and California. Garland has denied that claim.

"It's good to have them before the committee and presenting that information," Smith said.

Smith said the whistleblowers also proved the motivations of the DOJ: Protect the Bidens and go after former President Donald Trump. Hunter Biden was given what many Republicans call a "sweetheart" plea deal from the DOJ, where he will avoid jail time on tax evasion and gun charges. Meanwhile, Trump is facing one federal indictment in Florida and possibly another regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"What the whistleblowers have highlighted to the Ways and Means Committee in their 15 hours of testimony is that, in fact, the Department of Justice shows there is a two-tiered legal system. That apparently, if you're wealthy and politically connected to the Biden family, that you get special treatment," Smith said.

"Of the tax crimes that are alleged by the IRS whistleblowers of Hunter Biden from the tax years of 2014 to 2019, any American, especially a Trump, would be serving jail time," he added. "But if your last name is Biden, you're treated differently."

