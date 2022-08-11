Rep. Jason Smith: Hopeful Enough Dems Will Reject IRA

Several Democratic House members in vulnerable districts have yet to say how they will vote when the lower chamber takes up the Inflation Reduction Act passed over the weekend by the Senate, and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax he is hopeful enough will join Republicans to defeat it.

"Let's hope that these Democrats will actually listen to the constituents that they represent because this is the complete wrong recipe for America," Smith said Thursday on "Spicer & Co." "You cannot spend your way out of inflation, and you definitely can't tax your way out of recession."

That, Smith said, is what the Democrats' solution is to the inflation crisis and the recession "that they're not willing to admit that we're actually in."

"To spend $745 billion and to increase tax hikes and budget gimmicks and $599 billion, it's not the right recipe for America. I hope some of my Democrat colleagues — we just need a handful if they listen to their voters — they won't vote for this."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that the $150 billion taxation and spending bill will pass the House on Friday, after which President Joe Biden is expected to sign it. The bill raises more than $700 billion in tax revenue and spends over $400 billion on climate and energy programs, slashes greenhouse gasses by 40%, extends Affordable Care Act subsidies and imposes a 15% minimum corporate tax rate.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi called the $430 billion climate, tax and health care bill approved by the Senate over the weekend "life-changing legislation."

Reuters contributed to this story.

