Rep. Smith to Newsmax: Mamdani Victory Shows AOC Controls D.C. For Dems

The most worrying aspect of Tuesday's election results is that New York City voted in a communist to be mayor, and that mentality is what is controlling Washington, D.C., Rep. Jason Smith told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Missouri Republican, who is chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, however, told "Wake Up America" that the GOP should not "overreact" to the election results.

He pointed out that "there has not been a Republican governor elected in Virginia or New Jersey in the last two and a half to three decades when a Republican is in the White House. That is just clearly how it works. The last time we had a Republican governor in New Jersey, there was a Democrat in the White House."

He explained that "this is just how the natural flow of things works" in politics.

But Smith reiterated that "the real concerning point of the election is that New York City elected the leader of the Democratic Party [Zohran Mamdani] – a socialist, a communist – and that is what is controlling Washington, D.C."

"If government is going to open in Washington, D.C., they should not ask [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, they should ask AOC [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], because she is the real leader of the [Democratic] party," he added.

Smith slammed the Democrats for continuing the shutdown, saying it was all done for "political reasons."

"They wanted to use this to leverage harm against the American people to try to push forward their liberal objectives. They have been very clear about that," he said.

The congressman also lamented that even if the shutdown ended now, there is not enough time to get the appropriations bill completed by the Nov. 21 deadline.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com