Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: House Has More on Bidens Than Luft's Allegations

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans have much more evidence to lean on than what was alleged by Gal Luft, who was indicted by the Department of Justice on charges that include acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China.

Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who is now a fugitive from justice, has said he could provide evidence to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability that President Joe Biden and his family received money and shared intelligence with individuals tied to Chinese military intelligence and the energy company CEFC.

“There's a lot of facts that we are following right now that first originally [were] uncovered with these two IRS whistleblowers, and there's a lot more information,” Smith told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “It's not just [Luft]. Where the tentacles are going, it's quite disturbing and it just smells [of] corruption all over the place.”

Smith’s committee heard 14 hours of testimony in June from two IRS whistleblowers who alleged political interference in the prosecution of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who was given what many Republicans have called a “sweetheart” plea deal on tax evasion and gun charges.

Smith said the Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary committees have requested more than a dozen individuals from the DOJ, FBI, IRS and Secret Service to provide additional information. IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that on Oct. 7, 2022, David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware overseeing the prosecution of Hunter Biden, asked for but was denied special counsel status, an allegation Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland deny.

Many in the mainstream media, Democratic politicians and members of the DOJ appear to have blinders on when it comes to allegations of corruption regarding the president and his family. But Smith said the evidence is there.

“Look at the WhatsApp message that we uncovered from the IRS whistleblowers that was from Hunter Biden to a Chinese business [associate],” Smith said, “where he says that I'm waiting for your response. I'm seated right next to my father, and we are waiting for your response.

“All along, President Biden for years has said that he knew nothing of his son Hunter’s business dealings. But after that WhatsApp message came out, what did he start saying? The White House started saying that he does not have business ties with his son, Hunter Biden, a business relationship with his son. So, they're starting to move a drumbeat in a different direction.”

