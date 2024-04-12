Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump-Johnson Focus Vital for House Control

A joint announcement between House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump on election integrity comes when it's vital to keep the House under Republican control, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax Friday.

"When we talk about Speaker Johnson and President Trump being at Mara Lago this afternoon election integrity is one of the key issues of this fall," Miller said on Newsmax's "Newsline" ahead of the Johnson-Trump press conference.

"Because we can turn everyone out. We can do everything if we aren't sure exactly who's voting then there are issues.'

Further, he said, with the border being open, "with upwards of 15 million people that have come across the border in just these three years under the Biden presidency," it's important that "only legit voters" are casting ballots, said Miller.

"Part of what President Trump and Speaker Johnson are going to talk about are some of the shared principles of what could be done at the federal level," said Miller. "A lot of the election work has been done at the state level but there are some things that the federal government can do, and that's where President Trump and Speaker Johnson are united."

Republicans must also be united in keeping the House GOP majority, he said.

"By the way they control the Senate, they shove a whole lot of bad stuff at the House," said Miller. "We have to make sure that we have that we're in charge and that we stand together. Going into the fall, we've got to win elections. We can't be the stupid party any longer. We have to win elections. You're not going to do that with constant chaos."

Miller also commented on a report indicating that the Democratic National Committee helped pay President Joe Biden’s legal fees during a special counsel's investigation into his handling of classified documents

"Complete shocker," Miller said. "I never would have thought that Democrats would do that, to the exact thing that they're criticizing President Trump for. Of course, that's exactly it, and I think it's disingenuous that the Biden campaign the entire DNC, the Democrat apparatus, also the members of the mainstream media, why didn't they go and say to the Democrats, "Are you sure you're not doing this?"

Axios on Friday, citing DNC financial filings, reported that during the investigation, the committee paid out more than $1.5 million to Biden's attorneys.

But the problem is, Miller said, that Democrats and the mainstream media are "very good at misinformation and disinformation."

"That's really their playbook, everything that they accused President Trump of doing, that's what they're actually doing," said Miller.

